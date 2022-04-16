Jeffery "Jeff" Marlon Smith, 65, died Saturday April 9, 2022 at his home in Iuka. He was one of nine children of Roy Celester Andrew Smith and Cleo Lena Sartain Smith, he was born on December 31, 1956 in Itawamba County. Jeff was a very intelligent man with a great personality and sense of humor. He was also a talented musician and accomplished guitarist. Jeff was an avid reader, great cook, and animal lover. He spent his formative years in Orlando, Florida where he began his love of fishing and even learned the secrets to catching blue crabs. After high school he worked at Tiffin Motor Homes as a finish carpenter, and later was self employed as a skilled carpenter. Jeff leaves behind his five children, Jennifer, Jeffery, Jaime, Heather, and Brittany; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Gillett and her husband, Michael, and Wanda Perkins and her husband, Guy; brother, Bill Smith and his wife, Linda Fay; host of nieces and nephews; and best friend, Jimmy Lovelace. He was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers, Paul, James, Junior, Bobby, and John Smith. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.