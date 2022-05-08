Jerry Smith Tupelo- Jerry Smith This world has a little less cheerfulness and laughter since Jerry walked into Heaven, on May 7th, 2022. Jerry was the youngest born to Chester and Louise Smith on November 3rd, 1954 in Baldwyn, MS. He was a content person who never wanted a lot of things in life. He was a Christian, member and Deacon of Macedonia Baptist Church, graduate of Belden High School, retired truck driver for Conway Freight, and a life-long resident of Lee County. Jerry was always going to have fun during his work day. Examples of his 'carrying on' were when some of the office ladies where he delivered freight made the mistake of telling him he looked a lot like Conway Twitty; thereafter, he greeted them with "Hello Darlin." Another was when he greeted his Conway Freight fellow-workers one morning with, "Now how are all you 'Good Neighbors' this morning?" Thereafter, to his co-workers, he was 'Neighbor' or 'Good Neighbor.' His tall tale about grocery shopping was that upon his entering the grocery store, the staff would announce over the loudspeaker his presence on isle such and such; and that the "old women would bump into his buggy just to talk to him". What an imagination! According to Jerry he somewhat 'worked' his way into the Robison family by carrying almost impossible-sized 'back sticks' for his father-in-law's chimney fires. He declared that a gas-burning heater was purchased shortly after his sister-in-law, Vanita, started dating Walter, her future husband. He is survived by his wife Sherry Robison Smith ('Toots,' to Jerry), whom he married on August 20, 1976. He once said, "I've made a lot of mistakes in my life, but, that's three I didn't make," referring to his children: Courtney Smith Stringer (Matt), Kyle Robison Smith (Summer) and George Kirk Smith (special friend, Brodie). Grandchildren Emma Smith and Wood Stringer, Scarlett and Kannon Smith, Brayden and Coley Smith, brother Danny Smith (Judy), sister, Nancy Cochran (Buddy), mother-in-law Margurette Robison & brother & sister-in-law Walter and Vanita Billingsley; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tommy Joe and Tony and infant sister Martha Ann. Service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday May 10 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Todd Bowen and Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. Burial will be in the Macedonia cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday May 9 at Waters Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Matt Smith, Robert and John Baker, Matt Stringer, his sons, Kyle and Kirk, and grandson Brayden, & Chip Billingsley. Honorary pallbearers are deacons of Macedonia Baptist Church & Jerry Wise. The family would like to thank Drs. Kenneth Harvey, Thomas Wooldridge, and Max Taylor, NMMC Home Hospice, his family, his church family and friends during these last four years. Memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church building fund. 134 Mt.Vernon Rd. Tupelo,MS. 38804
