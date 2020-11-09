Jessie Dewayne Smith, 53, passed away Saturday, November 07, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis. Services will be on 2 PM Wednesday, November 11 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Olad Oak Grove Cemetry near Myrtle.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.