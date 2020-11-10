Jessie Dewayne Smith, 53, resident of the Myrtle Community and lifelong resident of Union County, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Dewayne will be at 2 PM Wednesday, November 11 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Rev. Bobby Butler will officiate and burial will follow at Old Oak Grove Cemetery near Myrtle. Dewayne was born November 4, 1967 in Union County, the son of Jessie and Barbara Gresham Smith of Myrtle. He received his education in the Union County Public School System and was employed as a long distance truck operator with Wrangler Corporation and Goolsby Trucking Co before his retirement. A member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church, Dewayne will be remembered as an avid horseman and trail rider. He loved the outdoors which included hunting, riding 4-wheelers and climbing trees. He will be missed by many. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 2 PM today at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. In addition to his parents, Dewayne is survived by his wife, Tina Cobb Smith of Myrtle , one daughter, Jessica Lindsey (Nick) of Myrtle, two sons, Joseph S. Smith and Nicholas L. Smith, both of Potts Camp, two sisters, Jennifer Mansel (Scott) of Hickory Flat and Paula Braddock (Damon) of Ripley, a brother David Smith (Teresa) of Myrtle and seven grandchildren, Aydan Lafayette, Ava, Leland, Zaylyn and Marshall Smith, Novalynn and Swayzee Lindsey. He was also preceded in death by two children, Dustin and Kayla Smith. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Smith family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
