Houston- Jimmy E. Smith, 63, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born November 7, 1956 in Chickasaw County to the late William Albert Smith and Martha Maxine Foster Smith. He was a retired Truck Driver, a member of the National Guard, and was an active attendant of Fellowship Baptist Church. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Enon with Bro. Bobby Brock officiating. Burial will be at Kimmel Memorial Fellowship Baptist Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Brenda S. Smith of Houston; one brother, Ruben Smith of Houston; two sisters, Eva Orr (Dale) of Monte Vista, Dorothy Rogers of Mathiston; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Albert Smith and Martha Maxine Foster Smith; one sister, Vicky Smith; one brother, John D. Smith; one nephew. Pallbearers will be Jerry Eaton, Greg Griffin, Lee Earnest, James Jones, Tweety Allen and Scott Gann. Honorary Pallbearers: Ricky Allen, Clyde Bailey, Richard Vance, Jimmy Dale Harris, A.J. Criddle, Michael Griffin, Kevin Moore and James Crump. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Memorial Funeral Home in memory of Jimmy E. Smith, Post Office Box 272, Houston, MS 38851. Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
