Jimmy E. Smith Shannon- Jimmy Smith, 66 passed away at his home Thursday December 23, 2021. He was an avid Ole Miss football fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jimmy worked in construction for many years. He was of the Baptist faith. Services were held Tuesday day at 2pm at Waters funeral Home. Burial will be at Marietta cemetery. He is survived by his daughter Tasha Henry (Jason) of Saltillo, his mom Dorothy Dobbs of Baldwyn, sister Sandra Rogers of Brewer, brothers Terry Smith (Christy) of Batesville, Paul Smith of Baldwyn, grandchild Elijah Hawkins. He is preceded in death by his father William E. Smith, his sister Rita Russell and his brother Steve Smith. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. untill service time Tuesday at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
