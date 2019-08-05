Joe Wash Smith, 90, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Tippah County Health and Rehab in Ripley. He was born on March 14, 1929, to Wash Lee and Mary Crawford Smith in Tippah County, MS. He was retired as Supervisior of Foot Caress after 33 years of service. Joe was an avid Ole Miss Rebel and St. Louis Cardinals Fan. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Baker, Bro. Ronnie Goodman and Bro. Ronnie Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Dumas, MS with full military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Wednesday Morning at 7:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home. Joe is survived by his wife: Maxine Barkley Dunnam Smith of Blue Mountain, MS; two daughters: Norma Rodgers (Tracy) of Cotton Plant, MS, Mary Jo Taylor (Royce) of Dumas, MS; one son: Alan Smith of Atlanta, GA; one step-son: Gary Dunnam of Ripley, MS; one step-daughter: Shelia Rogers of Ripley, MS ; four grandchildren: Candace Huddleston, Ben Criswell, Cole Rodgers, Amy Rodgers; three step-grandchildren: Brandon Rogers (Janet), Leah Wilson (Jason), Matthew Rogers; five great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife: Mary Ellen Story Smith; two brothers: James Smith, J. W. Smith; three sisters: Maybelle Roberts, Elsie White, Mary Lee Bullock. Pallbearers will be Eddie Conner, Brandon Rogers, Matthew Rogers, Jason Wilson, Cole Rodgers, Zac Huddleston, Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Tisdale, Mark Bullock, Justin Bullock, and all the great-grandchildren. Expressions of sympathy for the Smith family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
