John Marvin Smith, 78, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born July 14, 1943, in Mantachie, to Floyd and Healen Buse Smith. He was retired from BellSouth Phone Company where he was a lineman. H also was retired as a school bus driver for Itawamba County. He was formerly the Itawamba County Supervisor for the Second district. He was a member of the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed faming and raising cattle. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Rodney Lindsey officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Frances Smith; one son, John David Smith of Florida; one step-daughter, Patti Casabella (Scotty) of Iuka, and one step-son, Carl Hussey of Corinth; two nephews, Ricky Young and Chad Cooley; two grandchildren, Sky Roussel and Brooke Ramsey; two great grandchildren, Eli Roussel and Oliver Roussel. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Bear and Juanita Young; and his parents. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
