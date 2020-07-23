Johnny Lee Smith, 39, resident of the Ellistown Community and former resident of Pine Grove, died unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence. Due to the Covid -19 guidelines. a private family service will be at 9 AM Saturday, July 25 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with long time friend Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Flat Rock Cemetery in Benton County. Johnny was born December 9, 1980 in Ripley and is the son of Alford and Dorothy Vandygriff Smith of Ripley. He received his education at Pine Grove High School and was employed as a logger for DA Childs Logging and a farmer with Chris Camp Farms. A Christian, Johnny will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who had a love of helping others wherever needed. He enjoyed watching old westerns on television and listening to country and gospel music. Johnny was devoted to his family and he leaves behind many memories to be cherished. They find comfort in knowing they will meet again. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Lisa Smith, two sons, Johnny Lee Smith, Jr (JJ), a step-son, David Smith (Nicole), all of the Ellistown Community, one sister Mary Burchett (Tommy) of Dumas, two brothers, Billy Joe Vandygriff of Dumas and Milton Smith of Ripley, two grandchilden, Langdon and Riley and a number of nieces and nephews. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Smith family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
