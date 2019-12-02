MANTACHIE -- Joshua Eugene Smith, 31, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Tupelo in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.

