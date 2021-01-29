Joyce Ann Kimbrough Smith, 81, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. She was born in Chickasaw County on July 28, 1939 to Jonathan Hiram Kimbrough and Leona Carter Kimbrough. She was a member of Thorn Church of God. She is survived by her husband, Sam Smith of Houston; her daughters, Samita (Jamie) Worthey and Candice (Bubba) Edwards, both of Houston; her son, Jon Smith of Laurel; her step-son, Donnie (Tina) Smith of Houston; her sister Opal Owsley of Grenada; and her grandchildren, Daniel Worthey, Shelton Worthey, Corey Edwards, and Cannan Edwards, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Leona Kimbrough; her sister, Naomi Moore; and her great-grandchild, Zane Worthey. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 1:00 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Brother Dale Mooneyham officiating. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston has the honor of serving her family. The family request everyone follow CDC guidelines of wearing mask and social distancing.
