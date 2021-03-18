34, passed away on Tues., March 16, 2021 at NMMC n Tupelo. Lydell Ramon Smith, Sr. was born to his late father, Maurice Smith and Kathleen Ivy-Smith on Nov. 26, 1986 at The Women's Hospital in Tupelo. Lydell was a certified welder at Auto Parts Manufacturing of MS. Lydell Ramon Smith, Sr. is survived by his wife, Latia Smith of Tupelo. Mother; Kathleen Ivy-Smtih. One daughter; Ariana Elise' Smith. One son; Lydell Smith, Jr. Three sisters; TWIN Lydia Ranisha Smith of Tupelo, LaDaysha Smith of Tupelo, and Tarsha Smith (Thad) James of Munford, TN. One brother; Julian C. Smith of Tupelo. The visitation will be Sat., March 20, 2021 from 4- 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC Life Center located at 475 N. Front St., Tupelo, MS 38804. The graveside service will be Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Snowtown United Methodist Church Cemetery located at 223 County Road, Okolona, MS with Rev. Maurice McIntosh officiating. Face masks are required and please continue to social distance. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
