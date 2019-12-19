It is with great sadness that the family of John E. Smith announces his passing after an extended illness, on Friday December 13, 2019, at the age of 66. Rev. Smith will be lovingly remembered by his wife Hazel Smith, and a host of children, grandchildren and siblings. Rev. Smith was a U. S. Army Veteran, and owned his own business. He was the shepherd of Second Baptist Church of Prairie for twenty seven years. He also served as 2nd Vice Moderator of the North Mt. Olivet District Association. Visitation Service in memory of Rev. Smith will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Second Baptist M.B. Church in Prairie, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Josey Creek M.B. Church in Starkville, MS. Funeral services are provided by Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen, MS.

