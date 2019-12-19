It is with great sadness that the family of John E. Smith announces his passing after an extended illness, on Friday December 13, 2019, at the age of 66. Rev. Smith will be lovingly remembered by his wife Hazel Smith, and a host of children, grandchildren and siblings. Rev. Smith was a U. S. Army Veteran, and owned his own business. He was the shepherd of Second Baptist Church of Prairie for twenty seven years. He also served as 2nd Vice Moderator of the North Mt. Olivet District Association. Visitation Service in memory of Rev. Smith will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Second Baptist M.B. Church in Prairie, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Josey Creek M.B. Church in Starkville, MS. Funeral services are provided by Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen, MS.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Who won on early Signing Day?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.