TUPELO -- Richard Smith Jr, 79, passed away Monday, January 06, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday January 11, 2020 12 Noon at Chapel Grove Holiness Church 6312 Longview Rd Tupelo, MS . Visitation will be on Friday January 10, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc. Burial will follow at The Church Cemetery . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

