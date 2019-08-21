WEST POINT, MS -- Matthew James Smith, Jr. "Smitty", 67, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Cedar Bluff M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Young Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.