A great, perfectly delight soul has realized the promises of her faith and entered the Kingdom of God. Frances Juanita Parton Smith, after a long, fruitful life of 94 years, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo 16 minutes after arriving!! Juanita was born in the Baldwyn area on December 31, 1927 to the late Lindsey Parton and Rose Ellen Haddon Parton. She was a resident of Lee County most all her adult life having survived many seasons of adventure, tribulation and triumphs. She married Tom Smith on March 7, 1947, another great soul whom she rejoined on Friday. Tom died Feb. 17, 2006. To this union was born two sons, Ronnie (deceased) and Greg, who survives. Juanita spent her early years raising her family but her insatiable appetite for learning and serving others led her to receive her BA in Social Work from the University of Mississippi in her early 40's and later attained her MA in Community Counseling. Juanita took seriously the responsibilities of her new career. She helped establish the Lee County Extension Service Program Elder Care Program and worked there several years. She spent 4 years assisting the State Board of Health to establish their Social Work Program and spent over 20 years as a Social Worker at the North Miss. Medical Center. Her last 4 years of work were with NMMC Home Health Program. She retired at age 80. A prolific painter of water color, she was an active member of the Northeast Miss. Art Association and her paintings still adore homes and offices in the area. A strong lover of water, Juanita water skied well into her 60's. Not the retiring type, Juanita joined the Orchard as a charter member and volunteered countless hours assisting all the ministries there, including being active in the Hilltopper's Small Group. She enjoyed serving the Lord. A "New Testament" Christian, Juanita loved the least, last and most vulnerable among us. Her commitment to the less fortunate is legendary and her visionary, trend setting legacy will always be a blueprint for social workers and all souls committed to helping others for years to come. A service celebrating the wonderful journey of her life and her commitment to her Savior and his teachings will take place tomorrow Saturday, March 5, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Bryan Collier officiating and her "other son", Steve Holland, delivering the eulogy. Visitation will begin at 10 AM on Saturday morning, 3/5, 22. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Juanita is survived by her son, Greg Smith of Cottondale, Ala; her grandchildren, Robin Roberts, Elliot Smith, Rose Smith and Molly Smith; her great grandchildren, Rosalee Roberts and Carl, Kemp and Cade Smith and their families. her nieces and nephews and their families and her close knit circle of social worker friends whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; son, Ronnie, 3 sisters and 1 brother and her beloved Schnauzer, Millie. Honorary pallbearers will be fellow social workers, past and present. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
