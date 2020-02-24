Justin Smith

Justin Allen Smith, age 31, passed away February 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, JD Smith; aunt, Tina Parker Brewer. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Rachel Wilhite of New Albany, MS; parents, Charlie and Lisa Case of Lucedale, MS, Marty and Susan Smith of Brilliant, AL; mother and father-in-law, Michael and Donna Wilhite of New Albany, MS; brother, Preston Smith of Pensacola, FL; maternal grandparents, David and Sandra Brewer; paternal grandmother, Shirley Smith, all of Lucedale, MS; numerous other relatives and dear friends. The Visitation for Justin Smith will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Moments Funeral Home from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Barry Jemison officiating. You may view and sign an online guest register for Justin Smith at www.momentsfuneralhome.com. Moments Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Lucedale, Mississippi is honored to be in charge of arrangements.

