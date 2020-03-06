Kristina Rena "Kristy" Smith, 29, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident. She was born on June 24, 1990 in West Point, MS. to James Marvin Smith and Tina Fay Foster Smith. She was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. Kristy was a Pharmacy Tech for Curries Family Care Pharmacy in Aberdeen, MS. She was a member of Prairie Baptist Church. Services will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Burial will be at Center Hill Cemetery in Hamilton, MS. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her parents, James and Tina Smith; one brother James William Smith (Kay) of Splunge, MS; one niece Emma Rose Smith; one nephew James Avery Smith, her paternal grandmother Brenda Smith of Hamilton, MS; her boyfriend Michael Kyle Clay of Hamilton, AL and Aunts and Uncles and Cousin and many many friends. Pallbearers will be Cameron Gray, Anthony Corbell, Jordan Hunt, Chris Foster, Josh Blakeney and Matt Jones. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:30 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
