UNION COUNTY -- Larry Wayne "Fuzz" Smith, 70, RESIDENT OF NEW ALBANY, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Service of Remembrance will be at 8 PM Saturday, December 21 at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21 from 6 PM to 8 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at private .

