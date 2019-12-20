Larry Wayne "Fuzz" Smith, 70, lifelong resident of Union County, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, December 19 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 6 PM to 8 PM Saturday , December 21 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Personal Reflections given by Ricky Hester will be at 8 PM. Interment will be private. Fuzz was born August 14, 1949 in Union County, the son of the late Bobby Alton and Sarah Opal Little Smith. He received his education in the Union County Public School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry in North Mississippi for much of his life. A member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and known by all for his humor and love of life, Fuzz enjoyed his "front porch friends" and playing his guitar. An avid outdoorsman, he loved nature, animals and his pet canines. Survivors include two sons, Billy Wayne Smith (Tammy) of Nettleton and Larry Robert Smith (Karen) of Myrtle, four sisters, Carolyn Cooksey, Elaine Gresham, Tressa Hester and Patsy Foster, all of New Albany and a brother, James Allen Smith, of New Albany, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Smith family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
