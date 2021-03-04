New Albany-Lea Ann Joyner Smith took her flight to a better place on February 23, 2021. She was born November 6, 1972 to Billy G. Joyner Sr. and Mary Hurt Joyner. She graduated from Walnut High School in 1991. She worked for most of her career as a pharmacy tech for years at Holly Springs Drugs and Rite Aid, until becoming manager at Wall's in New Albany, until her death. She was married to Clinton Ray Smith on March 17, 1995. Lea Ann is survived by her Mom and Dad, her husband Clinton Ray Smith, one brother, Billy Joyner Jr. of Ripley, two daughters, Anna Pannell and Andi Beth Hill (Tyler); two grandchildren, Colton Pannell and Idgie Rae Hill; a sister-in-law, Sherry Fair (Lee); a brother-in-law Jackie Smith (Bobbi) and their children; a special niece Amber McConnell (Jon), and James; a nephew Dusten Joyner; and a mother-in-law Joyce Smith. She was preceded in death by, her father-in-law, Troy Smith; a brother, Gregory Hugh Joyner and her maternal grandparents, Joe and Grace Hurt of Ripley. Her service was at United Funeral Service in New Albany, MS at 2:00 pm on February 26, 2021. Bro. Don Wilson gave her last rites. She was an inspiration to a lot of people, and loved beyond measure by her family and friends. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
