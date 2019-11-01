Lloyd William Smith, 96, changed his address for eternity on October30, 2019 at The Blake of Oxford Mississippi. Born in Sumner, Mississippi, Lloyd graced this world with his presence on October 15, 1923. He was the son of the late Lloyd William Smith and Joyce Ola Williams Smith. Lloyd's grade school days were filled with Boy Scout activates such as camping trips and merit badges, which was fueled by his dream to become an Eagle Scout. After searching for many years Llyod married his sweetheart Martha Naron Smith. The couple spent a memorable 62 years together filled with children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and decades of love.In addition to his family life, Lloyd served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force during World War II. Lloyd's 21 first birthday was spent in captivity as a prisoner of war. By the time Lloyd's service career ended he had obtained the rank of Staff Sargent. Military duties were soon replaced with a job in the civilian setting as a rural postal carrier where he remained until retirement. Lloyd made his claim to fame as the mayor of the sweet potato capital of the world Vardaman, Mississippi. Like most southern men, Lloyd enjoyed the thrill brought on by hunting deer, ducks, and squirrels. When he wasn't egger for a hunt, he enjoyed a hand cards and stargazing over a board game. Lloyd was a dedicated member of Vardaman United Methodist where he learned to witness and share his faith with anyone he met. Lloyd is survived by his Son; Keith Smith of Vardaman, Mississippi; Daughter, Marisa (Kevin) Ramage of Oxford, Mississippi; Grandchildren, Michael LaVine of Petal, Mississippi; Erik (Allison) LaVine of Sumrall, Mississippi; Dana (Jake) Melvin of Moselle, Mississippi; McKenzie (Dylan) Walker of Oxford, Mississippi; Five great grandchildren, Channing, Trace ,and Kadence Melvin of Moselle, Mississippi; Conner and Noah LaVine of Sumrall, Mississippi; Two brothers, Gordon (Carol) Smith of Searcy, Arkansas; Roland (June) Smith of Bruce, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents; Lloyd William Smith and Joyce Ola Williams Smith; Loving wife, Martha Naron Smith; Brother, Raymond Smith. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Vardaman United Methodist Church. A funeral service honoring Lloyd's life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 begging at 2:00 P.M with Bro. Robert Houge and Bro.Flether Moorman officiating. Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Vardaman. Pallbearers will be: Barry Hamilton, Brent Harrell, Erik LaVine,Michael LaVine, Russell McGillivary, and Bill Scott. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Lynn Casey, James Robert Duncan, Don Harrell, and Henry Ramage. Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman are honored to serve the Smith family in making arrangements remembering Lloyd's life. Online condolences may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com
