Sammie Louise Bolen Smith, 80, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born July 18, 1941 to Samuel Lavaughn and Denia Hudson Bolen. Mrs. Smith was married to the late Rev. Charles E. Smith and together raised their four children. She worked for many years in the garment business, and as a minister's wife. She spent her time teaching the gospel and raising her children in a God-fearing home. She was never still and always doing for others. In her spare time, she enjoyed mowing, quilting, word search puzzles, and canning. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. Services for Mrs. Smith will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00am at United Funeral Service with Rev. Ronnie Goodwin and Rev. Tim Atwood. A visitation will be on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm also at United. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery. Those who will continue to share her memories are two daughters; Frances Walker (Glenn) of Starkville, and Charlsie Smith of New Albany, two sons; David Smith (Julia) of Saltillo, and Paul Smith (Bridget) of New Albany, several siblings; Betty Roaten (Robert) of Little Rock, Annie Smith (Gwen) of Oxford, Vance Bolen (Von) of Pinedale, Bill Bolen (Marta) of Etta, Bob Bolen (Lori) of Ardmore, Jim Bolen (Wanda) of Senatobia, James Bolen (Karen) of Madison, Brooks Bolen (Shellie) of Pinedale, three grandchildren; Greg Walker of Kansas City, Luke Smith of Saltillo, Cohen Smith of New Albany, and a special friend Debra Holley of New Albany. She is preceded by her parents, husband, and one sister, Debra Jenkins. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo.
