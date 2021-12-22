Margaret Ann Smith, 62, of Ripley, Mississippi, passed from this life at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, on December 21, 2021. She was born to Bobby and Joyce Smith in Fort Hood, Texas, while her father was active in the US Army. She graduated from Ripley High School in 1977 after her family moved there from Iuka, Mississippi, where her mother was reared. She worked at Fred's Department Store until the birth of her daughter and then worked as a vital part of the family business at Green Ole Field Restaurant along side her daddy, uncle and siblings. She was well known in the mid-south area for her work as a talented seamstress most noted for her perfectionism and heart she put into every piece. From making most of the dresses her daughter, nieces and granddaughter wore to fitting almost every cheerleader and band member in their uniform to almost every beauty queen and bride in the surrounding areas in their gowns, "Ms. Margaret" was affectionately known for being totally honest with every customer and pouring her all into each item. She loved her work that kept her up into the wee hours of the night. More than customers, they were her family too. She was often found in her garden that she prided herself on or taking care of her lawn. She was particularly fond of flowers and the joy their brought. With her Texas sized heart, she loved everyone no matter their walk of life. To know her was to love her. She loved completely. She loved helping others in her own way. She has taken care of all her family in some way or another. She loved Christmas and all that it brought from decorating her tree with her many special ornaments to reading the Christmas story to seeing all the Christmas cantatas to watching the Christmas movies. She loved Jesus and clung to Him and wanted everyone to know. Her desire was for the work of Christ to go forth in the Christmas season and every day of the year. She has left a gapping hole in the hearts of many including her beloved daughter, Jerrica Smith of Walnut, MS and the apple of her eye- her granddaughter, Giavaughna Morgan of Walnut, MS. She will be sorely missed by her mother, Joyce Smith of Ripley and her siblings- Myra Palmer (David) of Ripley, MS; Keith Smith (Maritza) of Lithicum, MD; Billy Smith of Ripley, MS; Dale Smith (Liz) of Ripley, MS and Calvin Smith (Deb) of Ripley, MS. She was "Aunt Margaret" to a host of nieces and nephews who all knew they were her most favorite although she loved them all the same. She spoiled them all but kept them in line in her own way. She raised a whole generation and was well into the same with her great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert D. "Bobby" Smith, her dearest nephew, Caleb "Tater" Smith, her uncles, Tommy and Gary Smith and aunts, Leola Lang and JoAnn Sanders. Family and friends are invited to honor her memory, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Springdale Baptist Church, Ripley, MS, from 6-8 pm. Visitation will continue until service time on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 2 pm at the church. Bro. Jeremy Huey and Bro. Stacey McKee will conduct the service with her nieces and nephews sharing special memories. Pallbearers will be David Palmer, Josh Palmer, Rob Smith, Dalton Smith, Walker Wilbanks and Keith Roberts. She will be laid to rest near others in the family at Weir's Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage all to support their favorite mission effort as she was an avid supporter and worker for Operation Christmas Child Shoebox ministry, Lottie Moon and Gideons International. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.