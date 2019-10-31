HOLLY SPRINGS -- Martavis Smith, 16, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Wild Cat Bottom Cove in Red Banks. Services will be on Sunday November 3, 2019 2:00 p.m. at H.W. Byers School 4178 Hwy 72 East Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Saturday November 2, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Berachah COGIC 1911 Taska Rd Red Banks, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home Of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

