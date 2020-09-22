Mary Ann Smith, 88, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. She was born July 20, 1932 in Marianna, Arkansas, to Herman S. and Bonnie Marie Thornley Corkran. Mary Ann was a longtime resident of Saltillo and was married to the late Harold C. Smith for 54 years. She was a dedicated member of Saltillo's First Baptist Church where she sang alto in the choir. Mary Ann spent her adult life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her greatest priority and she loved special family gatherings. She was a talented seamstress and also enjoyed working in her yard. Mary Ann leaves behind five children, Linda Davis of Knoxville, Tenn., Nancy Smith (Dennis) of Melbourne, Fla., Harold Smith Jr. (Michele) of New Boston, Tex., David Smith (Gina Kelly Smith) of Shannon, and Rachel Frazure (Don) of Fairview Heights, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Sean, Eric, Nathan, Joseph, Andrew, Carter, Annabel, Juliana, and Shelby; two sisters, Vola Young(Bill) of Crossville, Tenn. and Bonnie Jean White (Charles) of Knoxville, Tenn.; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her son, Jim Smith; and a sister, Martha Nell Corkran. Services honoring Mary Ann's life will be 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Ken Anderson officiating. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service time Thursday. Burial will be in Saltillo Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.