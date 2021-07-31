Meredith Yvonne Camp Smith, 70, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born May 4, 1951, in Tupelo to Eugene Vaughn and Midfred Inez McFerrin Camp. She retired after 28 years as a school teacher, having taught a variety of grade levels and subjects in a variety of places. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Meredith was a talented singer and musician who played the piano, clarinet, autoharp, and dulcimer. She enjoyed all types of music and enjoyed needlepoint and crochet while her health permitted. She will be remembered as always having a positive outlook and a sense of humor. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery on County Road 1966 near Tupelo with Bro. Todd Bowen and Bro. Gerald Gann officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her son, Andy Brooks (Christie) of Blue Springs; two brothers, Thomas E. Camp (Sally) of Counce, TN, and Joseph Lee Camp (Linda) of Mantachie; and three grandchildren, Andrew Grayson Brooks, James Deacon Brooks, and Ella Francis Brooks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony W. Smith; her parents, Vaughn and Midfred Inez Camp; and one brother, Orville Eugene "Gene" Camp. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with Meredith's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
