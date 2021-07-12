Michael Anthony Smith, 39, passed away Wednesday, July 07, 2021, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Services will be on Thursday July 15, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Institutional Church 7288 E. Shelby Drive Memphis. TN. Visitation will be on Wednesday July 14, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Berachah Ministries 1191 Taska Road Mt Pleasant . Burial will follow at Berachah Cemetery . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.