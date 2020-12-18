Michael Jerome Smith, 56, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on December 22, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. at Blackwood Grove Church Cemetery with Rev. Maurice McIntosh officiating . Visitation will be on December 21, 2020 from 3-5 p. m. at Williams Memorial .

