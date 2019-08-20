68, passed away on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2019 at NMMC in Tupelo. Mildred Smith was born to her late parent, Louise Lambert on January 1, 1951 in Lee Co. She received her education from Plantersville Schools and was a factory worker. Mildred "RED" Smith is survived by her husband Johnnie Smith of Verona. Two sons; Mickey Isby (Tanisha) of Houston and James Isby of Okolona. One sister; Janice Holmes (Melvin) of Woodland. Three brothers; James Wiley of Shannon, Will Lambert of Okolona, Johnny Wiley (Shelia) of Houlka and 3 grandchildren. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, 2 children, 1 sister, 3 brothers, 1 grand daughter , and 1 mother-n-law. The visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Maranatha with Pastor Carlos Bynum officiating. The burial will be at New Cemetery in Shannon. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
