Neda Smith, 92, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn, MS. She was born May 12, 1927. She loved taking walks down her road every afternoon. Her fondest memories from her neighbors and son was eating her breakfast she would cook every morning. Every Saturday her family and friends knew where to find her, at the beauty shop getting "dolled up". She enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends. But, the thing she enjoyed the most was taking care of and raising her boys. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 7, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Smith and Bro. Jimmy Burcham officiating. Burial will be at Smith's Family Cemetery. She is survived by her son, David Smith; a good friend, Lisa Hutchens; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elijah Smith; her son, Charles Smith; her twin sister, Meda Channel; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.