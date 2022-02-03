-Oscar Lee "Big O" Smith, 75, departed this life on January 31, 2022. He was born November 9, 1946 to Oscar Samuel Smith and Mark Evelyn Potts. He worked at Master-Bilt and in the furniture industry for many years. "Big O" loved his family dearly and the day his daughter, Christi, was born was the most exciting day for him. His grandchildren were his treasures and he cherished every minute spent with them. He enjoyed camping, fishing, sports of all types and just life in general. The love "Big O" had for his family could fill a room, as the memories of him fill their hearts. He was a member of Woodman of the World and was of Baptist Faith. Services for Mr. Smith will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12:00 noon at United Funeral Service with Bro. Donnie Schuman and Bro. Andy Russell officiating. A visitation will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm and on Saturday from 11:00am till the start of the service at 12:00noon. He is survived by one daughter, Christi LeeAnn Smith Lewis (Andy), one sister, Linda Evelyn Smith Taylor, one step-daughter, Danyale Lewis; four grandchildren, Cailyn Leigh Rape, Marc Canon Smith Lewis, Colton Charles Anthony Lewis III, and Joseph Case Even Lewis; four nieces, Deby Sandlin, Gina Veal, Cindy Fitzgerald, and Robbye Tate, and a very special niece Michelle Hand, one nephew, Sam Taylor and a sister-in-law, Mary Louise Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mark Evelyn Smith, and three brothers, Robert Steven Smith, James Evertt Smith, and Joe Samuel Smith. Pallbearers are; Freck Jarvis, Sam Taylor, Larry Rape, Curtis Tate, Marc Canon Smith Lewis, Colton Lewis, and Joseph Lewis. Honorary Pallbearers are, Jerry McNeely, Scotty Goode, Billy Childers, Billy Yager, Hugh Tate, and Jimmy Edwards. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
