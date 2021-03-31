Freddie "Fred" Carl Smith passed away at his home on March 30, 2021, in Saltillo, Mississippi at the age of 71. Fred was born on August 4, 1949, in Ripley, Mississippi. He served his country in the United States Navy. Fred graduated from Mississippi State University. He received his master's degree from MSU and earned his Ph.D. in history from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was an accomplished historian, author, and professor as well as a frequent lecturer at Mississippi Historical Society events. A passionate, life-long learner and voracious reader, Fred treasured American history—especially the history of "poor folk." He enjoyed deep conversations over a pot of coffee. He loved his church, his children and grandchildren, Mississippi State sports, and Atlanta Braves' Baseball. Fred is survived by his children Alex Smith (Carolyn), Ben Smith (Erin Suess) both of St. Louis, Missouri, and Callie Stockman (Tom) of Santa Fe, New Mexico; sister, Dianne Edge; brothers, Stanley, Terry, Mickey, and Timothy Smith; granddaughters, Suzanna, Valerie, Quilla, and Julia Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mattie Jewel Smith and his former wife, Carolyn Schreiter. Private services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Michael Kidd officiating. Private graveside services will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley. However, the service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Friday, April, 2, 2021 and recorded for those not able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Although services are private due to Covid-19, a public "Celebration of Life" service will be scheduled for late this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redeemer Church, 295 Third Avenue, Saltillo, Mississippi 38866. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
