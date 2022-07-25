Mary A. Smith Polston

Mary A. Smith Polston, 90, resident of Potts Camp, formerly of Colp, Arkansas passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born July 25, 1931 in Colp, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Essie and Walter Smith. Mary did not know any strangers, for everyone was her friend. Her favorite saying was "take care of you, because there is only one of you". She enjoyed baking, spending time with family and volunteering. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, H.L Polston, two daughters, Cathie Polston, and Karen Knox (Butch) of North Carolina, one son, Larry Polston, six grandsons, Chris Thompson, Timmy Thompson, Bobby Thompson, John Floyd, Michael Floyd, and Jared Knox, four granddaughters, Peggy Monk, Saundra Maglipon, Katelynn Knox, and Bobbi Salamone, twenty-four great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She is also proceeded in death by her daughter, Coy Floyd Thompson (Robert), and five sisters. She lived a wonderful life with her husband and her beloved dog, Bella III, in Grants Pass, Oregon.

