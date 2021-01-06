Quana Smith , 87, passed away on January 5, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on August 19, 1933 in Monroe County, MS to Nola Estes Smith and Earnest Smith. She was a lifelong resident of Nettleton. She was co-owner/operator of Nettleton Dry Cleaners for over 40 years. She was a member of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed traveling , reading and playing dominos with her high school friends. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. There will be a graveside funeral service on Friday January 8, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Larry Davis, Bro. Charles Petty, and Bro. Bradley Geno officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial of Nettleton is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two daughters, Gail Lee (Robert) of Nettleton; Sandy Kyle (Bill) of Nettleton; one brother, Marlon Smith of Nettleton; three sisters, Adeline Culver of Amory; Carolyn Shackelford of Nettleton; Flora Birmingham of Lucedale, MS; three grandchildren, Tiffany Lee, Amber Seymore, Seth Lee; six great grand children, Kylie, Mia, Brance, Jack, Tessa, Hayeslynn, special friend Kenlock Brown, caregivers Connie Parker and Jacqualine Cook. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Smith, grandson Hayes Lee and brother Dalton Smith. Pallbearers will be Seth Lee, Daniel Lee, Brance Lee, Jack Seymore, Stevie Shackelford and Stan Mann. There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.

