Randy Lavelle Smith, 47, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. He loved spending time with his son, Peyton. He loved music and creating things from wood. Randy fought cancer for two years, during which time he made God his personal Savior and made heaven his retirement home. Services will be at 2:00pm Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Scott Hill will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt Tabor Cemetery in Bernice, LA. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-son-Peyton Gunner Smith (mother-Melissa Hart); father-Lavelle Smith (Lynn); brother-Michael Ray Smith; step-sisters-Leslie and Melonie Mathews; best friend and guardian angel-Dorothy Speights. Preceded in death by-daughter-Breanna Gail; brother-Robbie Smith; niece-Megan; and mother-Janice Gann Churchill. Pallbearers-Ricky Gann, Will Stanford, Negaile Richmond, Bryant Gann, Randy Sneed, Scott Hill, Bruce Boock and Benjamin Speights. Visitation-12:00pm until service time Sunday, October 24, 2021.
