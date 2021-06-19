Redgie Dion Smith,57, resident of Tippah County, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Dion will be at 2 PM Sunday, June 20 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Dewayne Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Criswell Cemetery. Mr. Smith was born July 15, 1963 in Tippah County, the son of Betty Jean Hodges Smith of Ripley and the late James Redgie Smith and was a 1981 graduate of Pine Grove High School. On May 16, 1992, he married his beloved wife, Pennie Lee Smith who survives. A Christian, Mr. Smith was employed as a truck driver with various area companies that included Smart Brothers, Kimes & Stone Construction, and Puckett Trucking. Tomato gardening, story telling, western movies, fishing, and riding his "side by side" were some of his favorite pastimes. An avid conversationalist who was able to talk to anyone - about anything - at anytime, Mr. Smith had so much goodness about him. He will be remembered for his love of traveling, which include his yearly Thanksgiving trip to the beach,his love for his family, friends, and especially his title as " Grand Daddy" to his much adored grandchildren. Visitation will be 12 PM til 2 PM Sunday, June 20, 2021 in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 29 years, those left to cherish his memories include two sons, Kyle Smith(Breanna) of Walnut and Matt Smith(Suzie) of Ripley, one sister, Dora Gowdy(Michael) of Ripley, one sister in law, Teresa Carpenter(Shannon) of Booneville, one niece, Lacey White of Booneville, two nephews, Jake Gowdy and Josh Gowdy, and three grandchildren, Bailey Smith, Brooklyn Green, and William Green. He was also preceded in death by his father, James Redgie Smith, two grandchildren, Kaylee Ann Smith and Thomas Leo Smith, and one nephew, Jack Hemi Gowdy. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Smith family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
