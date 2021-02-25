Joann Smith Reel was born May 27, 1961 to the late Joe Willie Smith and the late Alma Marie Isabelle Smith in New Albany, MS. She later moved to Houlka, MS at the age of 14. In 1980, Joann began working at Ark-ell Springs in Houlka, MS, where she worked for twenty-nine years. While working there, she met the love of her life, the late Danny Reel, Sr. They joined in holy matrimony on April 12, 1991. To this union four children were born. Joann became a member of Robbs Chapel MB Church in Houlka, MS, and remained a member until death. Joann was a lover of life and people. She was a joy to be around and her spirit of laughter was infectious. Cooking was a passion, in which she loved to do for her family and friends. Those closest to her knew she loved music, and Lee Williams was her favorite singer. Her greatest joy was her family. She would never end a phone call without saying "I Love You." Joann leaves to cherish these great memories and more: One daughter Nicole (Jamison) Judon of Pontotoc, MS; Three grandchildren: Martayveous Reel, Ja'Kylen Judon, and Na'Jaria Judon all of Pontotoc, MS; Five sisters: Helen Carrington of Nashville, TN, Delores Smith, Stephanie Smith both of Milwaukee, WI, Delois (Norman) Smith, and Delorise Berry both of Houlka, MS; Four brothers: Willie Garyon Hill, J.L. Smith both of Houlka, MS, Joe Smith, Jr., and Johnny Paul Smith both of Milwaukee, WI; One aunt Allie Mae Montgomery; Seven sister in laws; Four brother in laws; a special friend, Karen Bailey, of Bruce, MS; a special niece, Rhonda Knox, who she raised as her own; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Joann is preceded in death by her husband, Danny Reel, three sons, her mother and father, her mother in law and father in law, brother J.W. Smith, and niece Shanika Smith. Due to Covid-19 and the CDC guidelines, the family has requested the services to be as follows: Visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, with family hour from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM, at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings are required. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 3:00 PM at House of Mercy in Houston, MS. This will be a closed ceremony for immediate family members only. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. There will be no repast. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+2
+2
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.