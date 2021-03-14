Rena Kay Pannell Smith, 85, lifelong resident of the Golden Hill Community in Tippah County, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the comfort of her home following an extended illness. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mrs. Smith will be at 1 PM Tuesday, March 16 at the Golden Hill Cemetery with Bro. Darren Owens officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Born August 8, 1935 in Tippah County, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late William and Lillian Hurt Pannell. She received her education at Centre School in Tippah County and was the beloved wife of John Albert Smith, who preceded her in death on March 13, 1979. A member of Golden Hill Church, Mrs. Smith was employed as a security guard for Tippah County Hospital, served as a clerk for the Murry-Spur Water Association and operated her own private businesses before retiring. She enjoyed oil painting, gardening and tending to the multitude of pets that came her way that included cows, chickens, dogs and many others. Blessed with a loving family, Mrs. Smith set a wonderful example for her family of a loving and hard working woman. The love she gave was a wonderful gift and she will be missed dearly. The memories will be celebrated and remembered forever. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until 1 PM Tuesday at Golden Hill Church. Those left to share memories include two daughters, Dale Kilzer and Sandra Frazier (Ray), both of Ripley, three grandchildren, Jason Williams (Katherine Blalock) of Drummonds, TN, Jamie Williams (Nick Washington), of New Albany and Kayla Myers (Jon R.) of Ripley, one step grandson, Jason Kilzer (Kayla Brady) of Jumpertown, four great grandchildren, Stashia Jackson (Dejun), D'Andre Calvin, Kia Washington and Ava Myers and a step great grandson, Rodney Brady. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Eunice Givens , a brother, Charles William Pannell and her loyal pet canine, "Charlie". A special thank you to the staff of Legacy Hospice for the love and excellent care given to our precious mother. The family request that everyone practice social distancing and the use of masks. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
