Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Carterville Baptist Church for Col. Kenneth W. Smith (Ret. US ARMY), 81, of Hattiesburg, MS who died Monday, March 15, 2021. Interment will be in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 22, 2021 with military rites performed by the VFW Post 3036. Col. Smith retired from the United States Army as well as from the City of Hattiesburg and was the former executive director of the Pine Belt Sold Waste Authority. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister. Col. Smith is survived by his wife, Pat Smith of Hattiesburg, MS; two sons, Brian Smith (Audrey) of Boise, ID and Dayne Morgan of Petal, MS; four daughters, Elizabeth Hadaway (Bert) of Macon, MS, Paulette Marshall (Butch) of Hattiesburg, MS, Vicki Stockstill (Jimmy) of Petal, MS and Rhonda Crowe of Petal, MS; one sister, Linda Smith of Meridian, MS; fifteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the Salvation Army.
