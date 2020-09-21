Charles Ricky Smith, 61, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 7, 1959, to Edward and Edna Smith. He was a contractor before his retirement. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, NASCAR, collecting die cast cars and Beatles Memorabilia, fishing, live music and spending time with his dog, Mickey and his family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Danalynn Smith; one son, Ricky (Andrea) Smith; three step-children, Clayton (Olivia), Rebecca Franklin, and Joshua Martin; his father, Edward Smith; one brother, Gerald (Dana) Smith; four grandchildren, Brittany Jenkins, Dylan Smith, Rylee Brewster and Lily Franklin; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Smith and his sister, Deborah Jones. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
