Ricky Alan Smith, 68, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 16, 1951, to Leonard Joel and Faye Ellen Wheeler Smith. He spent his career in a variety of jobs, including the Itawamba County Times, Tom's, Vend Foods, Loden Butane, and lastly as a food broker for Acosta from which he retired in 2013. He was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church and served in the Mississippi National Guard. He was an avid conversationalist and sports fan who loved IAHS, ICC, Ole Miss, and the New England Patriots since the 1970s. He loved riding his golf cart with his adopted nephew and was well known for playing pranks on his friends. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Minister Jerry Grammer officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Cynthia Chamblee Smith, and his daughter, Leigh Smith, both of Fulton; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Smith of Holly Springs and Brenda Crouch (Jerry) of Tremont; a brother-in-law, Dwayne Chamblee (Jennie) of Guntown; four nephews, Jason Smith (Emily), Tony Crouch (Rhonda), Richie Keating, and Kevin Chamblee; a niece, Dana Housamen (Kelly Smith); two great-nephews, Cade and Noah Smith; a great-niece, Presley Chamblee; his special adopted nephews, Gabe Bailey, T.J. Bailey, and Hunter Bailey; and his dear special friends, Glyn and Jan Hughes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Faye Smith; his brother, Larry Joel Smith; and one nephew, Gary Crouch. Pallbearers will be John Ed Gray, Allen Crawford, Craig Carson, Tommy Kemp, Chris Kemp, Jody Hughes, and Glyn Hughes. Gabe Bailey will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Smith family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Updated: May 21, 2020
