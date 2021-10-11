Robert Clinton "Pete" Smith, 87 years old, was born December 6, 1933 in Ripley, MS to the late Sam Smith and Sarah "Sally" Starks Smith. He was united in marriage to Jamie Carter Smith on May 30, 1964. Pete graduated from Palmer High School in 1952, was in the Air Force from 1954-1958 and was a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church. He worked as a farmer, drove a school bus for 25 years-#7 and #20 for the Ripley Schools, drove for Rogers Propane Gas Truck, and worked at Pep. There will be a Graveside Service at Tippah Memorial Gardens October 12 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Bro. Ron Norvell. Pete leaves his wife: Jamie Carter Smith of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Jennifer Honeycutt of Brandon, MS; three grandchildren: Clint, Chase (Kasey) Goolsby, Alison Honeycutt all of Brandon, MS; one brother: Jerry W. "Jack" Smith of Tupelo, MS; three nieces: Cindy Eaton, Lisa (Steve) Rodgers, Shelia Dixon; seven grand nephews; one grand niece; two sisters-in-law: Linda Emions of Memphis, TN, Peggy DeCourley (Joe) of Adamsville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters, Lucille Kerns (Albert), Colleen Wolfel (George), Frankie Lee Dunlap (John); two brothers: J. W. Smith (Rebecca), Sammie Loyd Smith (Juan); mother and father-in-law: Hamp and Ala Carter. Pete passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 in the Diversicare Nursing Home. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
