On Friday early morning, July 19, 2019, our beloved, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend, Robert Lee Smith, a lifelong resident of Wren, departed this Life in the comfort of Shearer-Richardson Hosptial in Okolona, MS, surrounded by family and friends. He finished his race of life at the age of 70. Robert was born on October 23, 1948, in Wren to the late Raymond & Sue Ella Smith. He was a member of Union Grove UM Church. He attended West Amory High School until he picked a trade of Laying Bricks, under the direction of Mr. Chester McCall, Little Mitch Smith, and Mr. Eugene White. He worked as a Janitor in the Okolona School System. Robert enjoyed riding his horse, fishing, hunting, and most of all working in his garden. He loved his family and church family. A Homegoing Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Union Grove United Methodist Church in Nettleton, with the Rev. Dr. Roderick Talley, officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Grove Cemetery. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Robert is survived by two sons: Terrance Simmons and James Simmons both of Wren; one daughter: Stephanie Collins of Wren; three lovely sisters: Mary Pickens and Ruth Ella Smith both of Wren and Bertha Mae Lagrone of Houston, TX; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be today, at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel from 3 to 6:00 pm.
