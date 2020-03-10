Ronald Smith, 93, passed away on March 09, 2020 at the NMMC after an extended illness. Mr. Smith was born on October 29,1926 to Mrs. Emma Roberts Smith and Herman Smith in Union County, MS. He attended and graduated from Center High School where he was an outstanding basketball player. He was a farmer, owned a small sawmill and worked at Futorian for many years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, cutting firewood, singing and watching basketball on television and listening to all of the local teams play on the radio. Mr. Smith was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church. He was a kind, caring man who lived a simple life with the heart of a servant and will be greatly missed by his family, community and friends. He was a devoted son to his mother, and was a "Big Brother" to his cousins he grew up with. "Day" as he was known by his family was an inspiration to many. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Rex Yancey officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. He is survived by his sisters, Jean Jernigan (John) and Ann Moser (Oscar); brother, Bobby Smith; numerous cousins and other relatives. Pallbeares will be Billy Roberts, Lannia Bullock, Scott Smithey, Brandon Page, Donnie Garrison and Matt Knowles. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Don Smithey, Jerry Harrison, Bill Wilbanks and Phillip Baroni. She was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Polly Foster and a brother, Junior Smith. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday form noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfu neralservice.com
