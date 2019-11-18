Ruby L. Blaylock Smith, 83, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Dogwood Assisted Living in Fulton. She was born November 27, 1935 to the late Bob Blaylock and the late Ethel Bridges Blaylock. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in church, cooking, gardening and spending time with family and friends. Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Bro. Lloyd Minor, and Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home and will continue from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her sons; Barry (Pauline) Smith of Fulton, Mike (Connie) Smith of Tishomingo, daughter; Wanda (Bill) Luck of Fulton, grandchildren; Will Smith, Casey (Will) Malone, Maggie Smith, Michael Smith, Jessica (Donovan) Ziels, and Amy (Charles) Plymel, great grandchildren; Katelyn Ziels, Bentley Ziels, Ryley Plymel, Breelyn Plymel, Maci Plymel, and Rivers Plymel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Buddy" Smith, granddaughter; Misty Dunaway, brothers; Ellis Blaylock, John Blaylock, Delbert Blaylock, Robert Blaylock anda sister; Dorothy Stevens. Pallbearers will be Will Smith, Michael Smith, Keith Blaylock, Donovan Ziels, Eddie Kilgore, Darrell Pitts. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Plymel, Terry Johnson, Stanley Hester, and Johnny Jarrell. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.