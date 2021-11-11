Russell Clark Smith, 83, went to be with the good Lord on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center after a short illness. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Smith will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13th, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Visitation will begin at 11:00 prior to the funeral. Bro. David Turner and Bro. Kenneth Pollock will officiate and a private burial will be at Stevens Cemetery. Russell was born September 22, 1938, in Emmet, AR, to Perry D. and Viola Smith. He graduated from Emmet High School where he was an outstanding basketball and baseball player. He then joined the Air Force and was stationed at Columbus Air Force Base where he met Joan in 1960 and they married in 1961. In his later years, he played softball in Amory with several teams and coached them to several state tournaments. He was a 32nd Mason in which he was very proud of. He worked in construction his entire career. He loved to fish and was an avid college sports fan and loved to watch his grandson, Derek and the Mooreville Troopers. He was an outspoken man with strong beliefs and believed a man's word was as good as a handshake. He also enjoyed going to visit friends or just hanging out at his cabin on the Bud. He was saved at the young age of 15. He served as Training Union Director at Smithville Baptist where he also helped start the RA program. He was a member of Center Star Church in Mantachie. He enjoyed his granddaughter bringing his youngest great-grandson, Jasper to visit. He also enjoyed watching all of his great grandchildren's accomplishments. Survivors include one daughter, Cindy Smith of Mantachie; one son, Stephen Smith of Mantachie; one grandson, Derek Thompson (Joni) of Mantachie, one granddaughter Andrea Christian (Jacob) of Mooreville; three great-grandsons, Brody and Ty Thompson of Mantachie and Jasper Tucker of Mooreville; one great granddaughter, Bella Gardner of Mooreville. One sister, Cloyce Damerio of Pennsylvania; one sister-in-law, Dixie Russell (Stacy) of Fulton; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Perry D. and Viola Smith, his wife Joan Russell Smith, and two sisters, Frances Schoonover and Nell Ivy. Pallbearers will be Jackie Nichols, David Brown, Larry D. Brown, Britt Curtiss, Ted Ferguson, Ricky Dale Fleming, and Rashad Walker. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.