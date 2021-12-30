Ruth Agnes Hicks Smith, 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 29,2021 at Floy Dyer Nursing Home in Houston. She was born on May 14, 1944 in Houston to Walter Steward "Buddy" and Doris Harrington Hicks. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 2:00 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Sammy McMillian officiating. She is survived by her children, Kathy Smith (Kim Trippett) of Memphis and Connie Sappington of Houston; her granddaughter, Macie Tait (Rusty) of Houston: her adopted son, Eddie Harrell of Houston; and her sister/cousin Donnett Darnell of Okolona. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy and Doris Hicks; her husband, Larry Smith; her son, Bubba Smith; her brother, Johnny Hicks; and her son-in-law, Mike Sappington. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve her family.
