Tupelo/Mooreville: Ryndal Wayne Smith age 77 passed at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo January 29, 2021 after an extended illness. Wayne was born in Thaxton, MS on June 7, 1943 to Dudley and Esther Waldrop Smith. He was a retired truck driver for Action Industries, a Vietnam Army Veteran and a member of Union Nazarene Church at Thaxton. Services are scheduled for Friday, Feb 12, 2021 at Crossroads Christian Church in the Auburn/Eggville Community. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 12;30pm until service time at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Margaret Mann Smith of Mooreville, 1 son Joel Wayne Smith (Susan) of Mantachie, 1 Daughter Lee Ann Reich of Mooreville. 3 grandchildren, Russell Allen Reich of Mooreville, Justin Rayburn of Mantachie and Melanie Ewing of Tremont. 4 great grandchildren, Lexie and Bailey Rayburn and Camden and Cooper Ewing. 2 Sisters Madge Jones (Bertis, deceased) of Shannon and Shirley Mooneyham of New Albany. He also leaves a very special uncle who raised him, Collin Waldrop He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Jimmy and Elizabeth Russell Waldrop and Albert and Evy Winter Smith. A great grandchild Waylon Ottis Reich. Pallbearers will be Tony Jones, Michael Jones, Rodney Mooneyham, Art Loyd, Perry Holmes, and Austin Holmes. Our family at Associated Family Funeral are honored to have been chosen to serve the Smith family. Please leave your remembrances and condolences by visiting associatedfuneral.com
