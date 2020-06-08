Shirley Marie Foster Smith, 58, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home. She was born September 3, 1961 in Memphis to Marie Peterson Foster and the late William Benjamin Foster. Shirley grew up in Moon Lake, MS and graduated Clarksdale School. She loved spending time pruning her garden and flower beds, as well as spending time with her granddaughter. She also enjoyed long walks, horses and cooking extravagant meals for her family. She loved wildlife and exotic animals and enjoyed visiting aquariums and zoos. Memorial services will be at 1:00p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Shirley is survived by a daughter, Hannah Lyons; a son, Jacob Smith; her mother, Marie Peterson Foster; two sisters, Bonnie Rogers and Becki Foster; three brothers, David Foster, Ben Foster and Robert Foster; and one granddaughter. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

